‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Actor Never Expected to Play Broly Again

Dragon Ball fans were surprised to learn fan-favorite movie foe Broly would be making his official debut into the series canon in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, 25 years after his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan.

But no one was as surprised as Broly voice actor Bin Shimada, who noted how much he was taken aback by the fact that he once again had such an important role.

Shimada was incredibly surprised when he first heard the news that he would be playing Broly again after 25 years; he never expected to once again get such an important role in DB. He’s both eager and uneasy to see how good he is at playing Broly these days. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 11, 2018

In a recent interview with the official Dragon Ball website (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), Shimada mentioned that he was “incredibly surprised” when he heard that he would be brought on as Broly again 25 years after his first performance. He’s a little uneasy, yet excited about taking on such a big character again but was definitely up to the challenge.

Shimada mentioned how portraying Broly was a bit tricky this time around as Broly is the same age as before, but Shimada himself is 25 years older. He mentioned how director Tatsuya Nagamine told him to “sound a bit younger,” and that Broly this time around is not very expressive with his emotions.

This certainly is interesting given that Broly’s wild emotions and rage are what made the character famous in the franchise. But what’s even more noticeable is the fact that Broly isn’t described as “evil” or a villain, but is still a foe. It’s just a matter of finding out just what that means for the relationship between Broly, Goku, Vegeta.

Every new bit of information about the new version of Broly has been more exciting than the last, but fans will see what Broly brings soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”