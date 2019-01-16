Dragon Ball Super: Broly Celebrates Its Second Anniversary
Dragon Ball Super remains a favorite series with fans despite its anime having gone dark years ago. The story still has fans wrapped around its finger thanks to the manga, and they still look back on the show fondly. Of course, the nostalgia is also real for the film as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is one of the best films in the franchise, and it is celebrating a big anniversary.
If you will remember, December 14 is the date Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released back in 2018. The movie went live in Japan with some major fanfare, and audiences were understandably hyped to check it out. After all, the movie promised to revisit the origin of the Saiyan race all while bringing Broly into the canon. And if that wasn't impressive enough, the film featured all new character designs to boot.
Two years ago today, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released. #DBSBroly pic.twitter.com/zA7dJCMP1S— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 14, 2020
As you can see below, fans are waxing nostalgic about the big movie, and more than a few plan to watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly tonight. After all, the movie marks the last anime project released by the franchise to date. Dragon Ball Super has carried on with the manga and its enticing Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. And if fans are lucky, the villain Moro will be introduced to the anime before too long.
Can you believe it has been two years since Dragon Ball Super debuted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Fingers Crossed
prevnext
I went to go watch this in the theaters with my brother and that final fight was insane to watch. I hope they use Broly in the future— Steve (@Shambles_27) December 14, 2020
Pretty Unbelievable
prevnext
yo i was just thinking about this movie last night, cant believe it’s been 2 years— David Miller II (@d2millertime) December 14, 2020
Rewatch?
prevnext
2 years and I still can't forget the kick I got out of this movie..........boy I have to watch it again!! See ya😁😁— Sourav Sarkar (@ssarkar48) December 14, 2020
Best of Both Worlds
prevnext
Whatttt time flies man, I was in Japan just before the release of this and remember seeing all the promotions for it 😭😅🔥💙— JV (@JVskunkape) December 14, 2020
Remember This Always
prevnext
Never forget how Frieza got a straight as-whooping for an hour. 😂😂— BlackAce70 (Writing Comms: Open: 6 of 10 filled) (@Ace70Black) December 14, 2020
The Perfect Date Night
prevnext
Was a great date night for hubby and I. pic.twitter.com/VMQfGAPZt7— Adorkable Cosplayer (@GuytoNelson) December 14, 2020
A Memorable Time
prevnext
One of the best experiences I've had at a movie theater! pic.twitter.com/Ng0PDcv4bh— Troy Taylor/トロイ (@TheTroyT) December 14, 2020
The Highlights
prev
The classic poses before the attack I love the fan service in this Movie!!!!🙌 pic.twitter.com/pxzyZQQPas— Ozz (@OzzSicairos) December 14, 2020