Dragon Ball Super: Broly Celebrates Its Second Anniversary

Dragon Ball Super remains a favorite series with fans despite its anime having gone dark years ago. The story still has fans wrapped around its finger thanks to the manga, and they still look back on the show fondly. Of course, the nostalgia is also real for the film as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is one of the best films in the franchise, and it is celebrating a big anniversary.

If you will remember, December 14 is the date Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released back in 2018. The movie went live in Japan with some major fanfare, and audiences were understandably hyped to check it out. After all, the movie promised to revisit the origin of the Saiyan race all while bringing Broly into the canon. And if that wasn't impressive enough, the film featured all new character designs to boot.

Two years ago today, Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released. #DBSBroly pic.twitter.com/zA7dJCMP1S — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) December 14, 2020

As you can see below, fans are waxing nostalgic about the big movie, and more than a few plan to watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly tonight. After all, the movie marks the last anime project released by the franchise to date. Dragon Ball Super has carried on with the manga and its enticing Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. And if fans are lucky, the villain Moro will be introduced to the anime before too long.

Can you believe it has been two years since Dragon Ball Super debuted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.