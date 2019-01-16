‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Marks Franchise’s Biggest Box Office Opening Yet

Dragon Ball Super is ready to make a comeback, and it seems like the franchise has stepped out to a good start. After all, Japan just saw the series share its first film, and it turns out that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a money-making machine.

Abroad, audiences were given the chance to check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly when the film went live on December 14. Now, less than a week later, the film has released its impressive box office haul that has shattered the earnings of those films which came before it.

Over on Twitter, the Dragon Ball Super page confirmed its first movie earned a staggering $11.6 million USD in its first six days. The film managed to sell 1.011 million tickets in that time, making it the franchise's highest-opening film to date and most-watched in that amount of time.

For reference, the most recent film to hit the anime before now was Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of 'F'. The earned about $10.9 million in its first six days, and it took a full week to pass the one million ticket sales mark. Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was even slower on the uptake, so this latest film bodes well for the franchise.

Not only did Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit the top spot at the Japanese box office, but it has earned rave reviews from fans all around the world. While the film won't screen outside of Japan until January 2019, it had its English dub premiere in Los Angeles recently. The event ended with fans taking to social media praising the ambitious film, and you can read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of the movie here.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.