‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Will Actually Sell Goku and Vegeta’s Coats

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just weeks away from its debut, and it seems the team at Bandai Namco are ready to celebrate. After all, the company’s fashion brand did confirm it will sell some sweet merchandise for the film, and fans are going to need these puffy jackets as soon as possible.

Over on Twitter, posts confirmed Bandai Namco will be selling the coats which Goku and Vegeta rock in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Fans fell in love with the look after the film’s first trailer went live this summer, and it seems they’ll be able to wear them for real soon.

So, if you can’t walk a mile in Goku’s shoes, you can at least shrug on his coat.

According to Bandai Namco, its Dragon Ball Super pieces will go on sale early next year. February 2019 is the current release window for the jackets, but pre-orders are being taken now. At the moment, both jackets will run you back about about $125 before shipping.

Currently, the coat is being sold in sizes M – XL, but fans will want to remember sizing runs small in Asia. If you are going to cough up the money for these pieces, make sure to reference a Japanese size chart to see where you fall. Fans have until December 9th to get in their pre-order, but stock could run out before then.

You’ll soon be able to see more of these coats in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The film will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”