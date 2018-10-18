Here’s How Gogeta Could Look In ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’

There are still a couple months separating fans from Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, but hype for the film isn’t lulling one bit. This winter, Son Goku will return to battle on the big screen, and fans are crossing their fingers over a certain fusion. Now, one fan is trying their hand at the fighter, and Gogeta is looking real good.

Now, if Shintani would give his own take on the fusion, fans would be set.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as RenanFNA shared their take on Gogeta with fans. As you can see below, the artwork is based on the new aesthetic Dragon Ball Super: Broly is bringing to the anime, and Gogeta suits the style full stop.

The rarely seen fusion is rocking his usual hair, and its signature band is as sharp as ever. Wearing an open vest, fans can get a look look at Gogeta’s very ripped torso, and his arms are juiced up too. In terms of wardrobe, Gogeta looks much the same as always, but his overall pose is cleaner than ever before. Shintani’s praised direction inspired a huge makeover in Gogeta, and fans would love to see this fusion walk into the canon if he looked like this.

So far, there is no official word on whether Gogeta will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but rumors have been circulating for awhile about the cameo. After all, the film will bring Broly into the canon at long last, and synopses have said Goku and Vegeta will be forced to go on the defensive against his overwhelming power. Other DLC leaks and remastered movies have prompted other theories about a Goegeta comeback to swirl, so audiences will want to keep their fingers crossed over the canon cameo for now.

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”