‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Synopsis Lends New Gogeta Evidence

Dragon Ball Super: Broly stands as one of anime’s most-anticipated features of the year, and fans can’t leave the movie well enough alone. This December, Son Goku will bring the film into theaters at long last, but a brand-new synopsis has fans thinking about a very different character.

After all, plenty of fans are convinced Gogeta is about to pop into the feature, and this new synopsis doesn’t dissuade the notion.

Recently, fans began buzzing over Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie when a Spanish ticketing site posted an expanded blurb about it. Fans were quick to translate the synopsis, and it teased the following drama at the end:

“Goku and Vegeta move as fast as possible to recover the Dragon Balls and face their new and permanent rival Freeza and the formidable Broly. The deadly battle barely begins before Broly’s overwhelming power evolves during the fight, so Goku and Vegeta are forced to go on the defensive,” the summary reads.

This new blurb makes it clear that Freeza and Broly have a sort of alliance going on, and that bodes well for Vegeta and Goku. The two Saiyans have shown they can take the former if they team up, but not even Vegito is guaranteed to take down Golden Freeza easily. If the pair have to fight that baddie alongside Broly, fans can only assume the Saiyans will find a way to fuse into Gogeta. The synopsis says Goku and Vegeta will have to go on the defensive, and the fusing into Gogeta is as defensive as the pair can get.

That is, unless the duo manage to sync some Ultra Instinct out of nowhere. Now, that would be unexpected.

So far, no official word has been given on whether Gogeta will show up in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but various gaming DLC leaks and movie remasters have prompted fans to eye the seldom-seen fusion as of late. Now, this new synopsis has got fans ready to make bets about Gogeta’s canon debut, so you can see there’s more than just Earth at stake here.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and Austraila and New Zealand in January. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are currently waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.