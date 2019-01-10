‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ To Make Historic IMAX Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a week out from its awaited U.S. release, and things are heating up for the film. Just now, Funimation gave fans an early gift when it confirmed the movie will get a limited IMAX run for its U.S theatrical screenings.

According to Funimation, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be shown in IMAX on January 16. The film will only have the one day of IMAX screenings before it continues its run on normal screens. The one-day event marks the first time an anime feature has screened in IMAX within the U.S., and it makes sense that Son Goku would be the one to break that barrier.

After all, reactions to the much-anticipated film have been nothing but positive. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been out in Japan since last month, and the December title has already earned serious bank so far. To date, the film has earned more than $32 million at the global box office. Very few countries such as Brazil have seen the film hit its local market already, but audiences in North America and Europe haven’t been that lucky.

👉👉Big news!! #DBSuperBroly will now be the FIRST ANIME to hit @IMAX theaters in the US! 😱🔥 Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible Saiyan battle go down across a GIANT screen! Limited IMAX theaters on January 16 ONLY–find a theater at //t.co/Qx6Si0vuXv pic.twitter.com/4tLpWe4CMC — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 9, 2019

With hype higher than ever, netizens admit they’re all down to spend some extra cash to see Son Goku on an ever bigger big screen. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will not only mark the return of the franchise following the end of its TV series, but it will welcome characters like Broly to the franchise’s so-called canon. If there were ever a time to drop some extra coin on the anime, it would be in the coming week, and Funimation is surely hoping this outing won’t be its last one to hit up IMAX screens nationwide.

So, how hyped are you for Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.