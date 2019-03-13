‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Art Imagines Majin Vegeta Makeover

Dragon Ball has never made any apologies for the way it favor Goku, but Vegeta has gotten the spotlight from time to time. The former villain came into his own in Dragon Ball Super with a slew of powerful power ups; However, fans wish Vegeta had gotten a taste of some throwback power, and one artist is imagining how that Majin comeback could work.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as RenanFNA shared their take on Majin Vegeta. The character is an iconic one from Dragon Ball Z that has kept out of the anime spotlight for years now, but it just got an intriguing makeover befitting of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Now, it’s just a matter of whether or not Dragon Ball Super could ever pull off this sort of rebound.

As you can see above, the artwork imagines Vegeta in the classic form, but the artwork resembles the style set forth by Naohiro Shintani. The flattened design is far simpler than anything seen in Dragon Ball Super, and its lightened colors are easy on the eyes. This bright take may clash with Majin Vegeta’s dark goals, but this reimagined form does have fans curious if the demonic form could fit into the franchise moving forward.

For those who have forgotten, Majin Vegeta made its debut during the ‘Majin Buu’ saga of Dragon Ball Z. The transformation takes place after Vegeta realizes the power difference keeping him from Goku’s level. Babidi takes advantage of the self-doubt to weasel their way into his mind, and the takeover pushes Vegeta into a Majin state. The over-powered state gives Vegeta some serious stat boosts, and Babidi uses Vegeta to fight Goku and more. However, Vegeta is able to ward off the mind control after he remembers his family, and he chooses to sacrifice himself in an effort to take down Majin Buu with him. The plan does not work as hoped, but the form remains a favorite with fans. So, if Dragon Ball Super can find a way to bring it back, they would not be too upset by its return.

So, would you like to see Majin Vegeta make a comeback…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

