Iconic ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Get Stunning ‘Broly’ Makeover

Dragon Ball Super may be over, but fans aren’t ready to let the franchise lie. After the series hit up fans this January with a film, artists are taking to social media to revive the anime, and they are giving it a much-needed face lift.

After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly did completely overhaul the series’ art style, and one fan decided to bring that to the small screen.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as RenanFNA gave some iconic shots from Dragon Ball Super a makeover. The fan sampled the art style used in the anime’s first film, and art director Naohiro Shintani would be plenty proud of this all-new loos.

One more remake, this time I tried to capture the simplicity and lightness of the movie, I think I got it! 😁#DragonBallSuper #Remake #Goku pic.twitter.com/w1MuwIACbJ — RenanFNA (@FnaRenan) March 8, 2019

“One more remake, this time I tried to capture the simplicity and lightness of the movie,” RenanFNA wrote of his first drawing. “I think I got it!”

As you can see, the left image is taken from the original Dragon Ball Super anime. Its harsh colors and blocky shadows are par for the course with the show, a fact which fans loved to critique. The righthand side shows RenanFNA’s take on Goku, and the iconic pose looks gorgeous yet simple. The flattened highlights evoke a feeling fans saw last in Dragon Ball Z, and Goku’s on-point color palate is something worth celebrating.

The fan also did another remake proving the elegance of Naohiro’s vision. Below, an image taken from the fourth ending of Dragon Ball Super can be found, but netizens admit they prefer the righthand image. The fresh color scheme livens the drawing, and Goku looks brighter (and more proportionate) than ever. So, if Toei Animation needs guidance on how to draw up the franchise’s next anime, it seems this art style is a definite winner.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

