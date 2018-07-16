‘Dragon Ball Super’ Officially Reveals Canon Super Saiyan Broly Design

Dragon Ball Super has some big things in store for fans this year. After its show came to a close this spring, Son Goku will make a comeback in December with a full-blown movie. Now, fans can peek how Broly will look in the new film.

Over in Japan, fans got their first-look at Broly’s official powered design. The artwork was shared at Jump Carnival, and V-Jump posted the stunning visual online for fans.

As you can see below, Broly looks very different in his canon design. The artwork, which depicts the fighter’s canon version, is bulky as ever. However, he’s leaned into a major wardrobe change this time around.

Broly Design by Naohiro Shintani! Did some adjustments to the pic to make it higher quality as well pic.twitter.com/NTdL8d1ImK — Harry Price (@HarryPriceDBS) July 16, 2018

Thanks to creator Akira Toriyama, Broly is rocking purple leggings and a bright green wrap around his waist. The furry garment falls to his knees, and Broly has on some familiar Freeza Force boots to match.

As for the character’s torso, Broly is buff and scarred. He seems to have some injuries which his canon iteration lacked, but his neck is just as thick as it was. Broly’s Super Saiyan hair is also a shade of green-yellow like before, and his forearms are covered with two toned-down braces.

According to reports, this official Broly design was whipped up by Naohiro Shintani. The artist is the one overseeing the artwork for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans have reacted very positively to the design change. Now, audiences are waiting to get their first-look at Broly in action, and the film’s debut trailer is slated to go live at SDCC later this week.

If you are interested in the anime itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

What do you make of this new design? Do you prefer this take on Broly or did his original look suit your tastes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!