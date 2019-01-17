‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Lights Up With $7+ Million Opening Day

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made its way to the U.S., and fans greeted the film with all sorts of hype. With its first day gone, the box office stats for the movie’s opening have gone live, and they are more than impressive.

After all, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is raking in the cash, and it has no plans to stop.

Thanks to a piece by Deadline, fans learned the anime feature has brought in at least $5 million USD on its opening day alone. The site confirms there is a chance the opening skews closer to $7 million, but the final total is still being tallied.

UPDATE: Deadline now reports the total gross for opening day comes in at $7.06 million!

With the film screening in 1,260 theaters nationwide, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a clear hit for Funimation and the entire anime fandom. Right now, Deadline estimates the film’s 6-day run at more than $11 million with the gross getting front ended. As the report explains, this feat is plenty impressive given the fact K-12 schools are all back in session. Deadline credits the anime’s cross-generational appeal for the big midweek opening, and fans can believe it.

Sure, Dragon Ball Super may date back to 2015 officially, but the franchise has a much longer history backing it. The anime dates back to January 1986 to start before Dragon Ball Z came onto the scene in April 1989. The series made its entry to the U.S. cable market under Toonami, giving it the exposure needed to become a bonafide hit. Dragon Ball Z quickly ensnared fans of all ages during the 1990s, and many of them returned to the title when Dragon Ball Super came around. With a slew of loyal fans backing it, the anime was able to lure in new supporters as well, and the two groups have come together to make Dragon Ball Super: Broly one of anime’s top-grossing titles to date.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.