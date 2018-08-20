‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Coming to Fan-Favorite Game

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is an exciting movie for a number of reasons, and one of the main draws is Broly’s brand new look designed by series creator Akira Toriyama. The new Broly has gone over so well already, he’ll soon be a new addition to Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

He’ll be seen as an enemy character in the game, and comes with cool new character art and a tease at his special attack.

In the photos above, you can see Broly’s description as an “Exiled Saiyan” (as teased in the first trailer for the film) along with two character portraits of his base form along with a Super Saiyan boosted Broly who’s actually doing the attacking in game. As for what the attack will look like, the official Dokkan Battle Twitter account released a short clip featuring Broly’s attack animation.

The background for the attack resembles the arctic setting in which Broly has his presumed first brawl with Goku and Vegeta, and his attack here hints at what he’ll do in the final film. His Base form is strong enough to knock Vegeta around, sending him into a nearby glacier.

His powered up state then is seen dragging Goku through an iceberg before charging up a ki blast in his mouth. Much like the classic Great Ape attacks, this new Broly then fires a ki blast out of his mouth and puts a huge hole through the mountain. There are no further details as to when Broly will arrive in Dokkan Battle, but he will be part of a special mission and will release in Japan first.

Fans will soon get to see Broly in action for themselves as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”