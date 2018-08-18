‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Director Explains His Goal for the Film

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the biggest Dragon Ball event in recent memory, and the film’s staff wants the film to be as enjoyable to as big of an audience as possible.

In a recent interview with director of the film Tatsuya Nagamine, as translated by Todd Blankenship on (@Herms98 on Twitter), Nagamine outlined his goal for the film was to take the strengths of the series and make them enjoyable to an audience even outside of the Dragon Ball fandom.

According to Blankenship’s summary, Nagamine is “first generation” Dragon Ball fan who watched the original anime as a child. Because of this, he sees one of the series’ strengths in how easy it is to understand each character. There’s no sense of grey morality for the most part as heroes fight villainous foes. So he wants the do his best as director to make sure that’s still the experience for everyone watching.

This all breaks down into what Nagamine is doing to make the film a great experience overall. So far Nagamine has expressed his desires about the film’s length, his desire to make the Super Saiyan transformations feel more fluid, his want to give Broly enough cool scenes to further highlight the strengths of Akira Toriyama’s character design and personality, and he’s even made sure to point out even the smallest bits of the series’ canon to great use as well.

If Nagamine can indeed pull off the daunting task of balancing all of these wanted elements into a comprehensive package, then he’d accomplish the goal of making it fun for non-fans easily.

Fans will soon see for themselves if everything comes together as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”