‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Shared New ‘Broly’ Sketch Art

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made a massive impact on both the Dragon Ball canon and the fandom, and we’re now getting to enjoy all of the creative reaction to that milestone film’s release. Take, for example, a new series of Dragon Ball Super: Broly–inspired sketch art, which has been released online by manga writer/artist Dragon Garow Lee!

The first image depicts the new principal trio of Dragon Ball Super characters, Broly and his two BFFs from the Freeza Force, Cheelai (lower right) and Lemo (lower left). Comedy has long been a signature of Dragon Lee’s sytle, and with this image of Broly and friends, he perfectly nails the imitation of a real-life selfie, as well as some pitch-perfect reactions from each of the characters. Cheelai knows how to selfie like a pro; old man Lemo can’t get it right; and wild man Broly is simply trying to figure out what this is all about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This second sketch nails the other big trio from Dragon Ball Super: Broly: Goku, Vegeta and Freeza, whose continued beef from Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super resulted in the game-changing events of Broly. Freeza and Vegeta are reacting to the idea of a selfie pretty much how you would expect them to; meanwhile, Goku is having fun with it!

Finally, Dragon Garow Lee’s big breakout moment came when he was tapped by Shueisha to create a three-part Dragon Ball parody manga called Dragon Ball Gaiden: The Case of Being Reincarnated as Yamcha. Naturally, any Dragon Ball Super: Broly sketch art from Dragon Garow Lee would also need to include a piece of Yamcha artwork.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!