‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Artwork Reveals One Gross Broly Detail

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been revealing new details in its latest promos. Well, one new piece of artwork reveals a clue that fans have quickly pieced together into a somewhat gross new details about the character of Young Broly in the movie:

Oh, he’s eating the leg of one of those spider monsters. I’m the last person to notice that, aren’t I? pic.twitter.com/qPnNZaLrpE — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 28, 2018



These spider-like creatures were confirmed for Dragon Ball Super: Broly earlier in the summer, where it was teased that they would appear in the earlier portion of the film. Now this new Broly promo art has come along, and veritably confirms the entire sub-story of the spider creatures in the film. Here’s how it seems to shake out:

King Vegeta orders his military adviser Paragus’ son sent away from the Saiyan homeworld, when it’s discovered that the son, Broly, has a higher battle potential than King Vegeta’s own son.

Paragus breaks with King Vegeta over this, and sets out to find Broly wherever his pod landed, off-world.

When Paragus (and his assistant “Beets”) finally catch up to where Broly has been shipwrecked on Planet Vampa, Broly has gone somewhat savage, using his impressive battle power to fend for himself and thrive in Vampa’s harsh terrain (including easting spider creatures as food).

When Broly’s power proves to be too wild and uncontrollable, Paragus fits him with a control collar, and the two of them are eventually discovered and recruited into the Freeza Force, where we find them at the beginning of the film.

This scene with the spider creatures is clearly meant to quickly and succinctly establish Broly’s power potential and natural inclination for combat, by introducing a creepy set of creatures and then showing that Broly is more fearsome than those creatures. It’s definitely an effective approach to making this canonized version of Broly into much more of a savage, so that we understand that when he steps onto that Arctic battlefield to meet Goku and Vegeta for the first time, our Saiyan heroes are in for the fight of their lives.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.