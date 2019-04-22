‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Streaming On Funimation Now

Dragon Ball Super has never been easier to watch at home, and it seems its first film is following in the series’ footsteps. With the folks over at Funimation backing the anime, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has hit home video, but there is an option for all your streamers.

After all, Funimation Now has got the film ready to watch, but it does come at a cost.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit up home video, and it was then Funimation Now pulled out the big guns. Not only is the film being offered on both Blu-ray and DVD, but Funimation’s online streaming service has got the feature.

As you can see here, the film is available for Funimation Now premium subscribers. However, once you have that service set up, then you can watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly if you are in the North America territory. Right now, locations are limited for this film’s stream, but it gives on-the-go fans a chance to watch the anime blockbuster at their own leisure.

If you want to buy the film digitally, that is an option for North American fans. Currently, Dragon Ball Super: Broly can be bought digitally through Amazon Prime.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

