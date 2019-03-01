‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Future Trunks Could Look in Shintani’s Style

One of the many reasons Dragon Ball Super: Broly was so well received among long time fans of the franchise were the new character designs and art provided by Naohiro Shintani as they brought a more fluid look to the fan favorites.

One fan took influences from Shintani’s work and wondered how Future Trunks would look like if he got a redesign as well. You can check it out below.

Future Trunks in a Shintani/Shida-esque style! Feel free to Like and RT, follow for more! I love this one, but I don’t think it’ll be as liked. Prove me wrong. pic.twitter.com/51pTKW6tI0 — Srojam 🐝 (@SrojamDraws) February 19, 2019

Artist @SrojamDraws shared the above take on Future Trunks, and it’s not hard to imagine Future Trunks fitting into the action of Shintani’s work. The end of the Future Trunks arc left an opening for the character to return to the franchise should there be a need, and fans would definitely love to see his design get an official take from Shintani. But until that happens, @SrojamDraws’ work is the best alternative as it imagines a fierce Super Saiyan Rage Trunks just aching for battle.

Future Trunks may no longer be in action in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, and until the series comes back for its next iteration it could be even longer. But for fans of the character, at least there’s an opportunity to see more Future Trunks in the promotional anime series for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

In Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series, fans can now see Future Trunks travelling to other universes in order to fight all sorts of brand new baddies. Though it may not be a part of the official series’ canon like Dragon Ball Super: Broly, more Future Trunks action certainly is not a bad thing.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game the promotional anime series is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

