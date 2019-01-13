‘Dragon Ball Super’ Animator Reveals Their Take on Anime’s New Design

Yuya Takahashi is one of the most popular animators among fans of the Dragon Ball anime, and fans have always been drawn to his intense take on the series’ most famous characters.

Takahashi was one of the many talents brought onto Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and now that it’s out in Japan and inching its way toward a release in outside territories, Takhashi shared an intense take on the film’s big battle between Gogeta and Broly. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is closer than ever to its release in the United States, so soon fans over here will be able to see the climactic fight between two of the biggest reveals for the film, Broly and Gogeta. The hype for the film has been building steadily since its very first teaser, but that shot through the roof when it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama would be developing a brand new version of popular franchise foe Broly for the film.

The hype got even more intense somehow when it was confirmed that a new version of Gogeta would be added to the film as well. Both of these famous figures come from non-canon adventures in the film franchise, so seeing them as part of the series’ official canon has been a big deal. Takahashi’s art is just icing on the cake at this point.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”