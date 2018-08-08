Here’s Why ‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Think Gogeta Is Poised for a Comeback

With the formerly non-canon Broly now officially being introduced into the Dragon Ball franchise, fans have been clamoring for another movie exclusive character, Gogeta. These wishes aren’t unfounded, however.

There have been a few bits of evidence supporting the theory that Goku and Vegeta will actually fuse into Gogeta in the fight against Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. So why do fans think Gogeta is making his big return?

Videos by ComicBook.com

It first began when Toei Animation revealed that three Dragon Ball Z films will have remastered versions screened in theaters — but the particular choices got fans’ attention. Along with Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, there will also be a screening of Bardock – The Father of Goku and Fusion Reborn. Beyond the obvious reference to Broly, this has fans thinking Bardock and Gogeta would make their appearance somehow.

It’s not confirmed, but the fact that the film will focus a bit more on Planet Vegeta leads to speculation that Bardock will be in the film as well. As for Fusion Reborn, the inclusion of this film seems random, but Funimation once tweeted that there was a “reason for each thing about the DBS movie promotion.”

On top of this major tease, there have also been reveals of new merchandise, which seem to hint at the lack of Ultra Instinct Goku in the film. Ultra Instinct was his strongest state in the series, and it was the only way he was able to overcome someone as strong as Jiren at the end. Now that it’s been confirmed that Goku and Vegeta are nearly at god level, and that Broly will be stronger than any threat they have faced, it seems Goku and Vegeta might resort to fusing once more.

The lack of Kais in the film also eliminates the possibility of Vegeto returning — as they once used the Potara Earrings to defeat Fused Zamasu — so it would be a great time for the two to officially fuse into Gogeta. The hitch in this theory, however, is that Goku and Vegeta’s pride may not let them resort to it. It’s not like they’re fighting Zamasu again; they’re fighting another Saiyan.

Saiyan pride will most likely keep the two from working together to defeat him, but we’ll know soon for sure when Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan.

Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”