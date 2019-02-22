Viral ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Video Puts Queen Spin on Broly v Gogeta

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a monumental success for the franchise among old fans and new, and one of the many highlights of the film was the climactic battle between the new versions of Broly and Gogeta. You’d think it would be tough to improve it, but that’s where the Internet comes in.

One video has gone viral among fans for setting that final fight between Broly and Gogeta to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and proves that the fight between the two can be enjoyed with any soundtrack. Check it out below.

@TheGXBlack shared the mash-up to Twitter, and fans are absolutely floored by how well Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” works with the fight itself. One of the biggest details fans loved to see align is how Broly prepares to charge up his ki, gathering into a giant ball before exploding outward. This sets up a parallel up with the lyric, “Like an atom bomb about to, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, explode!” and puts a whole new twist on Broly’s image.

The soundtrack of the film was one of the more divisive elements among fans, as the overarching announcer heard during fights stuck out like a sore thumb for some in the audience. But with Queen, everything is automatically better. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide.

You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

