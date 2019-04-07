‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Addresses Missing Broly Arc With New Sketch

Dragon Ball Super fans have greatly appreciated how the manga has begun a brand new arc set after the events of both the series and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but they can’t quite shake the feeling of wanting to experience the Broly arc through the manga. After the Tournament of Power ended, the manga famously skips over the events of the film in order to start the brand new arc. But now fans got a tease of what the arc would have looked like in the manga.

In the release of Volume 9 of the series, Toyotaro added an additional sketch of Gogeta and Super Saiyan Broly as he cheekily addressed the fact the manga skipped over the movie. Check it out below.

From DBS Vol.9. Gogeta: “Sorry, but the story where I fought you got cut. Later, Broly.” pic.twitter.com/Tk4CeFJi2o — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 3, 2019

As shared by @Herms98 on Twitter, Toyotaro added a sketch of Gogeta about to defeat Broly while cheekily breaking the fourth wall with his comment, “Sorry, but the story where I fought you got cut. Later, Broly.” Though fans may never get to see Toyotaro’s take on the events of the big film, at least there’s a bit of that here. Though fans have also been clear to appreciate the manga’s brand new arc and villain.

Volume 9’s release of the series came with a few additional details on top of this fresh sketch. Not only did it confirm that Universe 6’s Frost was brought back following the events of the Tournament of Power, but also includes a brand new scene of Goku and Jiren following the end of the Tournament of Power.

Fans will be able to see more of Gogeta and Broly’s fight soon as Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

