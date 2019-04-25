Dragon Ball Super: Broly Full Manga Cover Art Revealed

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly manga adaptation is (finally) headed our way this May. After getting a tease of the artwork by Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie artistic director Naohiro Shintani, we now have the full cover reveal for the Dragon Ball Super: Broly managa adaptation to share!

Check out the full cover reveal, below:

You can also get a taste of what this full-color adaptation of the film will look like on the page, courtesy of Dragon Ball News:

If you look at this artwork and feel like the Dragon Ball Super: Broly is truly coming to life on the page, you’re not alone! Shintani’s work redesigning the visual aesthetic of the Dragon Ball series for Broly has truly been a game-changer. Every since the film went on its unprecedented successful run at the worldwide box office, Dragon Ball fans have been pumping out all kinds of “Shintani-style” artwork, re-imagining various phases of the Dragon Ball series in the visual style of Broly. There have even been repeated calls for the next Dragon Ball Super anime series to continue the Shintani style that Dragon Ball Super: Broly introduced.

The fact that the Dragon Ball Super: Broly manga will be released in full color only speaks to the fact that the film’s worldwide appeal; there are literally thousands of fans out there who may have never learned the intricacies of reading manga (the right-to-left direction and black-and-white artwork), but they sure as hell will now, thanks to what Dragon Ball Super: Broly turned them onto. For the hardcore fanbase, the appeal will no doubt be the possibility of getting even more insight into the storyline, or insights from the creators themselves. We already know that interviews with Akira Toriyama and Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will be included – gems longtime fans will certainly cherish.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

