‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Merch Gives New Look at Goku’s Mom and Nappa

Fans are looking forward to Dragon Ball Super: Broly not only because it will officially bring the fan-favorite foe into the series canon officially, but it will explore the origins of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly more than ever before.

Along with an interesting new take on Nappa, the film will feature Goku’s mother Gine, and the two of them can be seen in a bit more detail thanks to new cards in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be launching a new expansion with Universe Mission 5, and it will introduce characters and designs from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This includes the new take on classic characters like Goku, Vegeta, Broly, Bulma, and King Vegeta. There’s also new additions such as Nappa with hair, the new Saiyan Beets, and most importantly, Goku’s mother Gine.

There’s a chance that Gine’s actual look in the film could differ from the card spotted by @DBReduxTDC on Twitter, as Dragon Ball Heroes has slightly altered art, but the core of the character will remain the same between both versions. It’s an exciting prospect for fans as Goku’s mother has never been addressed in the anime before.

Gine was first added to the series in the side-manga Dragon Ball Minus, which the film will adapt for the new take on Goku’s origin story. So this will be the anime debut of the character, and now that it’s canon, her introduction will have an effect on both the past of the Dragon Ball franchise and its future.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”