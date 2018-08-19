‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Update Seemingly Confirms Broly Theory

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans on the edge of their seat for months now. After its TV series wrapped in the spring, Toei Animation confirmed Goku’s adventure would continue on the big screen. And, should a new report be correct, a big theory about Broly’s role in the impending movie was right on the money.

Over on social media, a slew of reported leaks from the new issues of Jump have gone live. Fans were quick to translate the spoilers on sites like Twitter, and it is there audiences learned a tidbit about Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

If the rumor is true, then an advert regarding Broly will be going live soon, and it references a very popular theory. The promo says “Broly doesn’t seem to be fighting” according to his own will as seen in the film’s latest trailer.

So, if you were one of the fans convinced Paragus is back to his mind-control ways, it looks like you get the last laugh.

Shortly after fans were given a first-look at Paragus in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fan-theories regarding his mind control ring blew up. The design confirmed the older Saiyan keeps a device on his belt that holds a secret, and its appearance made fans remember the ring Paragus used to control Broly back in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan. Paragus wielded control over Broly as one of his rings connected to the crown his son wore, allowing the man to force Broly to battle and help him conquer others. And, since Broly’s new design sees him sporting a collar, fans are willing to bet the rebooted fighter is still being controlled by his dad.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit cinemas later this year. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January 2019 once it goes live in Japan in December. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, are you okay with this plot device popping back up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!