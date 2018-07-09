Fans React to Broly Coming to ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super fans were rocked today to learn that the first official Dragon Ball Super movie is now officially titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Not only will the film feature a rebooted Broly, but this also means the famous Saiyan villain will now be series canon.

Broly has been a divisive character among fans ever since he was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, so naturally his inclusion into Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie has sparked some varied reactions.

There are many fans happy to see the character return to the series (now officially), and there are just as many fans who don’t want to see Broly in the next movie. It’s started an interesting conversation online, so you should check out what fans are saying.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Broly coming to Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

“Sorry, Haters”

sorry Broly haters, it’s our time now ? pic.twitter.com/i2yz7Em6J9 — SethTheProgrammer (@SethMPTP) July 9, 2018

“Broly Fans Rejoice”

The time has indeed come broly fans rejoice you will get your 4th broly film and not only that but you will see broly like you have never seen him before with a whole new backstory calling it now it will be the best dragon ball movie of the super era sense battle of gods ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eALCAXItUo — Prince Vegeta @AX18 (@SSGPrinceVegeta) July 9, 2018

Wait…Freeza and Broly in the same movie???

Frieza and broly in the same movie …i just wanted to put that in everyone’s head and now I’m gone . — CarNeezy (@GokugotJuice) July 9, 2018

Who Was Kale Again?

So we’re getting a canon Broly. I’m sorry, wasn’t that sort of the point of Kale? — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) July 9, 2018

Did Fans Do This to Themselves?

With the new Super movie, they’re aiming to please people worldwide.

Broly is indeed loved in the west more than he’s loved in the east.



Congratulations, we played ourselves. — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) July 9, 2018

Maybe We Should Give Broly A Chance?

But let’s be real here, a reboot is a reboot.



The way I see it, the likeliness of this Broly having an absolute garbage story in this movie compared to his non canon counterpart is pretty damn low.



Toriyama is onboard this time around, have faith you cornballs — Danny (@RebeIling) July 9, 2018

Not Everyone is a Fan of Broly Officially Being in Dragon Ball Canon

Broly vs people trying to keep Broly from being canon pic.twitter.com/lDHAWPmkGq — Ben Popkin (@BPopkin) July 9, 2018

Then Again…It’s Broly…

Dragon Ball fans trying to convince themselves that Broly has potential for character development pic.twitter.com/tjOxQz2fw4 — Negro (@Thenegrosanta) July 9, 2018

