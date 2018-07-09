Anime

Fans React to Broly Coming to ‘Dragon Ball Super’

Dragon Ball Super fans were rocked today to learn that the first official Dragon Ball Super movie […]

By

Dragon Ball Super fans were rocked today to learn that the first official Dragon Ball Super movie is now officially titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Not only will the film feature a rebooted Broly, but this also means the famous Saiyan villain will now be series canon.

Broly has been a divisive character among fans ever since he was first introduced in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, so naturally his inclusion into Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie has sparked some varied reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many fans happy to see the character return to the series (now officially), and there are just as many fans who don’t want to see Broly in the next movie. It’s started an interesting conversation online, so you should check out what fans are saying.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to Broly coming to Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

“Sorry, Haters”

“Broly Fans Rejoice”

Wait…Freeza and Broly in the same movie???

Who Was Kale Again?

Did Fans Do This to Themselves?

Maybe We Should Give Broly A Chance?

Not Everyone is a Fan of Broly Officially Being in Dragon Ball Canon

Then Again…It’s Broly…

The first Dragon Ball Super film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts