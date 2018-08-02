‘Dragon Ball Super’ Producer Reveals Details About New Movie

In a matter of months, the world will get the chance to embrace Son Goku once more. Dragon Ball Super may have wrapped its weekly series earlier this year, but Toei Animation has more in store for its Saiyans. In December, Dragon Ball Super will drop its first film, and one producer has new details to share about the feature.

Recently, Dragon Ball put up an official interview its team conducted with Norihiro Hayashida. As the producer on Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the man had plenty to say about the movie, and one such update echoed a statement shared with fans previously.

According to translations via Herms98, Hayashida confirmed Akio Iyoku’s description of this new movie being a “grand space opera.” Earlier in the year, the Dragon Ball Room chief at Toei promised fans the epic storyline, and Hayashida says the film made good on that word.

“I wondered if Dragon Ball could pull that off, but it all clicked one I read the storyline,” Hayashida says.

Continuing, the producer said the film’s team has been working hard to ensure they make their deadlines. This time around, Hayashida says enough time have to be left for creator Akira Toriyama to check over the film in its entirety; This hasn’t been done before on other Dragon Ball films, but Toei’s creation of the Dragon Ball Room has helped coordinate this new oversight.

As for Toriyama, Hayashida says the creator has been far more involved with this film than any before. After the movie’s storyline was delivered in June 2017, Toriyama worked closely with the producer to finalize designs. As such, Hayashida was given “far more designs” from Toriyama for this movie than any other Dragon Ball movies.

