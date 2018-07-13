‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Acquired By Funimation

Dragon Ball Super is gunning for a comeback this winter, and the folks at Funimation just made it easier than ever to catch up with the franchise. A brand-new report from the company has confirmed Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be licensed by Funimation in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited to be partnering with Toei Animation and Twentieth Century Fox on the theatrical release of ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly,’” Gen Fukunaga, CEO and President of Funimation, said in a new statement.

According to Funimation, the movie will be promoted during the impending Dragon Ball North America tour. The event will span a total of seven cities between the U.S. and Canada, but it will kick off at San Diego Comic Con next week. The first tour date will share the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, giving the folks at Funimation a chance to show off the big title.

“The Dragon Ball North America Tour is really just the beginning. We have some big surprises in store for Dragon Ball fans of all ages,” Fukunaga continued.

“With the success of the last two Dragon Ball movies and the tremendous popularity of ‘Dragon Ball Super,’ we know that this theatrical event will deliver all the excitement that Dragon Ball fans have come to expect.”

According to Funimation’s press release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be given a theatrical run in the U.S. and those dates will go live later this year, but it will premiere sometime in January. The film is slated to debut in Japan in late December, and a slew of new information regarding the title dropped last week. The folks at Toei Animation confirmed the movie’s title and the return of Broly. Under the guidance of Akira Toriyama, Broly is about to become a canon figure in the franchise, so fans worldwide are eager to see how Dragon Ball Super: Broly tackles the character.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series past the “Future Trunks” arc.

