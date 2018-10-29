‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New Look at Piccolo

Piccolo has been one of the key figures in the Dragon Ball franchise ever since he was first introduced in the early days of the series, so he’s naturally going to be making an appearance with a new character design to show off in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

A new website has opened promoting the release of the film in the United Kingdom, and it has some images revealing a new look at some of the returning favorites including Piccolo.

As spotted by @MrPilaf on Twitter, the art shows off a new look at Full Power Broly, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Golden Freeza, and Piccolo each with a powerful new aura. Piccolo’s is especially interesting given that fans were wondering if the character was going to get into the action also.

With so much focus in the first two trailers on the relationships between the three central Saiyans Goku, Vegeta, and Broly, and then their relationship to Freeza, it left supporting characters like Piccolo out. This was especially more prominent as the first trailer promoted the battles between those four characters without any mention of Piccolo either.

While this art may not entirely confirm Piccolo will get into the fray as well, the fierce pose and aura hints at just how cool it would look like to see Piccolo fight in the new film. Fans will see whether or not if Piccolo joins the fight soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”