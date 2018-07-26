‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Is Already Selling Tickets Like Crazy

Dragon Ball Super is ready for its close-up. After years on the small screen, the franchise is slated to hit theaters this winter with its first film, and it looks like Dragon Ball Super: Broly is already making bank.

Earlier this month, Dragon Ball Super opened advance ticket sales for its big movie premiere. July 20 marked the state date of sales after its official trailer debuted at Comic-Con International. And, as you might have guessed, a lot of people shelled out for the tickets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Daily Sports Online, the Japanese news site says pre-sale tickets for Dragon Ball Super: Broly are off to an insane start (via Kanzenshuu). By July 23, just a few days after sales went live for advance tickets, nearly 24,000 tickets had been sold. In comparison, this number smashes the competition of Dragon Ball Z‘s last features.

After all, Resurrection ‘F’ sold less than half that total two days into its Japanese pre-sale. Just under 12,000 tickets were sold then, but the sequel did manage to outsell the total ticket sells of Battle of Gods.

So far, no cash value has been assigned to these ticket pre-sales, but fans can do the math. Advance tickets go for $13 USD per adult and $8 for children. With several months left to go before Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuts, its total pre-sale value can only go up from here.

Of course, Toei Animation will also pull in money from its U.S. debut. The English dub of the feature will hit America in January thanks to Funimation, so Son Goku isn’t done bringing in money just yet — not by a long shot. Between the film and merchandise, Dragon Ball has the potential to earn Toei Animation a solid chunk of change this year, and that sustained revenue can only mean good things for the franchise’s future.

Will you be seeing this big movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well.