‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Confirms Return of Zarbon, Ginyu Force

Dragon Ball Super: Broly suddenly dropped a brand new trailer for New York Comic-Con, and unlike the first trailer, rather than focus on the fight with Broly there was a greater focus (and confirmation) of Planet Vegeta.

As the film seems to explore the past in a major way, this also means some major characters from the past are returning such as Zarbon, Dodoria, and the Ginyu Force.

With the flashback to Freeza’s first meeting with the Saiyans on Planet Vegeta, naturally this means the Freeza Force makes a huge impression. Not only are they lead by Freeza’s father, King Cold, but the full ranks of the fleet are unveiled with Zarbon, Dodoria, and even the Ginyu Force leading the charge.

Given the massive power difference between the Freeza Force and the Saiyans that’s been established in the series before, this massive fleet is a huge showing of power for the Freeza Force. Although much of the canon has been altered for Goku, Vegeta, and Broly’s early life, the core elements stay the same.

Zarbon and Dodoria will still most likely have their greater power, and their attitude toward the Saiyans during the Namek saga still makes. This could be why the Saiyans seem to be quickly subjected as well. But this is a major return for these Dragon Ball Z foes, and it’s great to see them brought into the franchise once more. Even if it’s for a little bit.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to officially launch in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and you can check out its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”