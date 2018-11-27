New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Video Shares Tons Of Never-Before-Seen Footage

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just weeks away from making its debut, and a brand-new video is out representing its heroes. The official music video for the film’s theme song has gone live, and it is filled with all sorts of never-before-seen footage.

So, if you want your best look yet at Super Saiyan God Vegeta, get ready. The hero is coming for you.

As you can see above, the new video hit Youtube hard with its blazing track. The reel is set to the song “Blizzard” by Daichi Miura. The song was chosen as the theme for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and its music video is going all out with new footage.

The clip begins with a look at Broly as a child, and it seems the Saiyan is heading on a long journey. Confined within a space pod, the boy is sent a long ways through space before his craft comes to a yet-named planet.

As the video continues, fans are meet with some brand-new footage of Goku and Vegeta fighting Broly. A couple of clips featuring Shenron and Paragus were also shown, but it is the Saiyan stars who will catch the most heat from fans. After all, the music video seems to show Goku pulling out some new ki moves, and Vegeta looks as stunning as ever in his Super Saiyan God form.

So, what do you think about this new video? Are you digging the theme song for Dragon Ball Super: Broly?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.