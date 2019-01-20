‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shows Off its New Animation Style

Dragon Ball Super is about to debut its big movie, and more importantly, its big makeover for every character involved. Fans have been at odds over the character designs of the new movie, but those new designs were revealed to be part of an entirely new look.

The first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly effectively shared its new animation style, and fans are completely stricken by it.

The series will get a major makeover when the film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. While Toriyama contributed to the film’s script and new Broly, this new style feels like an entirely new beast.

While there seems to be CG once again as it’s briefly seen in the battle between SSB Goku and Broly (much like the fight between SSB Goku and Golden Freeza in Resurrection of F) the new style feels nostalgic. It’ll also seem good for fans who were hoping for something other than character designer Tadyoshi Yamamuro’s take on the characters.

The angular faces the characters take on in battle, along with the smoother and rounded character design makes the film seem like a middle point between Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. It’s only fitting that it feels nostalgic given it’s a film bringing back one of the most famous Dragon Ball Z baddies.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

