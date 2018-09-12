‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces New Cast Members

One of the major features of the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the fact that Freeza is set to return with new members of the Freeza Force, and the film has officially revealed the voices behind two of the new members.

Two of the new members of the force, Chirai and Remo, have now officially been revealed and they’re going to be portrayed by some heavy hitters.

Nana Mizuki, who has previously portrayed famous characters like Hinata Hyuga in Naruto, Vanessa Enoteca in Black Clover, and Ann Takamaki in Persona 5 will be portraying the mysterious Chirai. This character was previously introduced in promo materials for the film, which mentioned the fact that she’s one of the only women in the Freeza Force.

The other cast addition is Tomokazu Sugita as Remo, the orange partner usually seen alongside Chirai. Sugita’s portrayed famous characters like Gintoki Sakta in Gintama, Joseph Joestar in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5.

These two are going to be strong additions to the Japanese voice cast which also includes the already confirmed Masako Nozawa, Ryo Horikawa, Bin Shimada, Ryusei Nakao, Aya Hisakawa, Toshio Furukawa, Takeshi Kusao, Kouichi Yamdera, Masakazu Morita, and Katsuhisa Houki.

These new additions to the Freeza’s army don’t exactly give off the impression of massive strength, but they are most likely in Freeza’s army for good reason. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what they do when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan this December.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”