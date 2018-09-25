‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases A Mysterious Character

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, fans have all sorts of questions about its new film. This winter will see Son Goku return to the big screen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it seems someone unexpected may join the Saiyan.

After all, the folks behind the film are teasing fans about a mystery character, and the gig has fan-theories flying all over the place.

Over on social media, reports from Shueisha’s latest batch of magazines have gone live. It was through them fans got a teaser about a strange “man” appearing in the film.

According to the reports, the next issue of V-Jump will have new information about Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It is also said the upcoming issue will contain information on “That Man”, a yet-named figure who will appear in the film.

So far, no details have been given about who the character being referenced his, but fans are guessing it isn’t anyone attached to the film already. If that were the case, there would be no issue mentioning them by name. Right now, fans are speculating “That Man” will be a wildcard introduced in the film, and a few names have appeared in the ring.

While there are those willing to put down Broly as an option, others are hoping “That Man” will refer to a different Saiyan. In fact, a good number of fans want the reference to be about Bardock, Goku’s father. After all, the trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have shown flashbacks to Planet Vegeta. The scenes, which seem to have ties to Dragon Ball Minus, have prompted fans to wonder whether Bardock will show up in the big movie. So, if V-Jump wants to drop a tease about that on October 20, fans would not be opposed.

Dragon Ball Super is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”