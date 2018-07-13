‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Teases New Super Saiyan God Goku Design

One of the coolest things about Dragon Ball Super‘s early days was the introduction of the Super Saiyan God, which made Goku look cooler than ever. This form was ultimately shuffled aside for superior ones, but after returning during a brief stint in the Tournament of Power, the form is coming back.

A new poster for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie teases a new design for Super Saiyan God Goku along with other characters making their appearance.

Fans learned Goku could turn into the Super Saiyan God form whenever he desired after mastering Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan so well, so it’s not a far off idea to think that he uses it against Broly in the upcoming movie. But since it’s a weaker form, it may even hint at how their fight could go.

One of Goku’s major flaws, explicitly stated in the series, is that he likes to challenge himself so will not fight at full strength until forced to do so. With the kind of challenge a character like Broly will be sure to bring, Goku and Vegeta are definitely going all out. But that doesn’t mean that they’ll fight at full strength from the jump.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

