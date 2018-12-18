‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Novel Reveals Two Awaited Saiyan Names

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently hit theaters in Japan (and had a special premiere screening in the United States), and coupled with this big premiere is a special novelization for the film.

New bits of info from the novel have made their way online, and it reveals the name of two more Saiyans who hang around Bardock during the Planet Vegeta segments of the film.&

Per the DBS: Broly novelization, Bardock’s DB Minus battle buddy on the left there is “Leek” (リーク) and the guy who greets him on Planet Vegeta is “Taro” (タロ). Taro is likewise Bardock’s old comrade in arms, it says. pic.twitter.com/f375UFEiYL — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 14, 2018

Dragon Ball Super: Broly adapts Toriyama’s short Dragon Ball Minus story that told a different origin tale for Goku’s first journey to Earth. This included a different take on Bardock before the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and this take was interesting because he had some friends. In the novel, they’ve been named Leek (who rides in a ship with Bardock as they head back to Planet Vegeta after a mission) and Taro (who greets them when they return to Earth).

As translated by @Herms98 on Twitter, Taro and Leek were comrades in arms with Bardock and it’s the closest the new version comes to the Saiyan crew seen in the Bardock – The Father of Goku. Though these Saiyans most likely don’t play a huge role in the final film, it’s fun to see the Saiyan vegetable puns continue even with minor characters. Though it seems because they’re two minor characters that there’s no extra bit of flourish to their vegetable puns like the other Saiyans.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16 (so fans will see more of Leek and Taro soon), and tickets for the film are now on sale. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”