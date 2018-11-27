‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Promo Details New Saiyan Beets

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is an exciting film for fans as it will not only bring Broly into the series’ official canon, it will also explore the past of the Saiyans and Planet Vegeta in a new way.

This includes new Saiyan characters, like the mysterious Beets, and a new set of character promos for the film details the new Saiyan just a bit more.

VA : Kirimoto Takuya A Saiyan living on Planet Vegeta.

He is not a Fighter.

As spotted by @GovetaVX on Twitter, Beets will be portrayed by Takuya Kirimoto (Charlotte Cracker in One Piece) and the character profile for him reveals that he is not a fighter and is instead a “staff member” in the Saiyan “Spaceship Arrival and Departure” Faction. Not only does his non-fighting Saiyan status make him unique, this does reveal why Beets was briefly seen in the first trailer for the film.

Fan theories exploded when Beets was first introduced into Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Beets was the mysterious new Saiyan who was overlooking a destroyed space pod with Paragus. Fans couldn’t identify this Saiyan at first, and even once theorized that it was a younger version of Broly. While the full reveal does not imply Beets plays too crucial of a role in the final film, the fact that he’s outlined in these promos seem to hint at something of significance to come from this new Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get a closer look at Beets soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”