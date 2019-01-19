The Internet Admits ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Lives Up to the Hype

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made major waves worldwide, and now that it’s opened in the United States fans have finally laid their eyes on the film after such a long, hyped wait.

This film, more so than many in the franchise so far, has had a much bigger wave of hype than other films in the past, but do fans believe it lives up to the hype? Absolutely.

Dragon Ball fans can be some of the harshest critics of the franchise, but even they have been delighted to see that the film has absolutely met every one of their wishes. Not only does the film give a great new version of Broly, but it opens up the franchise to a future fans can’t wait to see play out somehow.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Dragon Ball Super: Broly below, and let us know what you feel about in the comments! Does it live up to the hype for you?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is open in theaters worldwide. Funimation brought the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

That Last Line Though

Power of God (of Destruction Beerus) and Anime on My Side

How I felt after I watched Dragonball Super Broly pic.twitter.com/yZjXV9o6VK — LJ (@realliljonxc) January 17, 2019

Feel that Hype

When the boys ask you how the new dragon Ball super broly movie was



Me pic.twitter.com/rPkDlqoyog — pork chop! (@aldrete_jesus) January 17, 2019

‘A True Spectacle’

DRAGON BALL SUPER BROLY was a fucking masterpiece. A true spectacle for animated movies as a whole, let alone for anime/Dragon Ball fans.



The soundtracks, story telling and animation was exceptional even for DB standards. I spent the last 45 minutes of the film screaming. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/HTfcBbL0TG — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) January 17, 2019

‘Exited the Gates of Heaven’

I have exited the Gates Of Heaven.

DragonBall Super Broly was a fucking spectacle.

I can’t even process it all yet…..#DragonballSuperBroly pic.twitter.com/22IUbzUaC8 — Smash Ultimate Saiyan (@MTLSaiyan) January 17, 2019

Wish to See it Again

I wish I could watch Dragon Ball Super: Broly again, it’s such a visual treat, Broly is such a good character now, the Goku & Vegeta banter is hilarious, Frieza is beyond entertaining, the soundtrack is hype, gah…..



Why must it be sold out everywhere?! pic.twitter.com/QuIQqDsrxV — JoJo (@JoJoTalks2Much) January 19, 2019

A New Favorite Has Arrived

Not going to divulge any spoilers, but I was pleasantly surprised by Cheelai’s influence on the Dragon Ball Super: Broly narrative. Very likeable character & great VA performance by @ericalindbeck Hopefully Cheelai will return for the anime ? #BrolysBack #Cheelai #DBSBroly pic.twitter.com/eMdboUh0OU — Lazuliski (@Lazuliski) January 16, 2019

An Old, Yet New Favorite Has Arrived Too!