‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Officially Reveals Gogeta Trailer

It looks like all the reports were true! In a couple weeks, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be going into theaters in Japan, and the team behind the film just confirmed a special fighter will show up. A trailer for the feature just went live, and it confirms Gogeta will appear and reveals the fusion’s brand-new look.

As you can see, the new trailer was released on YouTube via Bandai Namco. The clip is a short one at just 30 seconds, but it features some of the most fluid footage from Dragon Ball Super: Broly yet. When you factor in the fact Gogeta appears, the brief clip becomes a true gift to fans, and it confirms long-spun reports about the fusion appearing in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reel begins with Gogeta in base form, but the fighter does not stay there for long. As the character finds himself pitted against Berserker Broly, Gogeta is prompted to go Super Saiyan before leveling into Super Saiyan Blue. The animation also reveals the fusion’s makeover under art supervisor Naohiro Shintani, and fans are already taking to Twitter to praise his aesthetic.

Up until now, reports of Gogeta’s appearance in Dragon Ball Super: Broly were from fans lucky enough to screen the film early. Japan held a special premiere of the film earlier this month, and it was there attendees saw Gogeta firsthand. A slew of spoiler-filled summaries hit social media retelling Gogeta’s epic entrance during the film’s climax, but this clip is the first official confirmation of the fusion’s return.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.