‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Review Round-Up

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is here at last. After a good bit of waiting, the highly anticipated anime film will hit theaters in the U.S. today, and all things are looking good for Son Goku.

After all, the reviews are in, and it seems this Dragon Ball flick may be the best to ever hit the franchise.

As you can see in the slides below, reviews for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have been positive to say at the least. Critics from Japan to Brazil and the U.S. have showered the ambitious feature with compliments. So, if you have been on the fence about seeing the flick, then you will want to go ahead and nab you a ticket ASAP.

Of course, ComicBook.com has got our own thoughts on the action-packed film. You can check out our own review of the film here, but a tiny snippet can be read up on a below:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the newest film to enter the franchise, but it refuses to rely on that clout to push any agenda. The movie is as power-hungry as King Vegeta, and its lofty ambitions easily make it one of the best films to ever hit Dragon Ball. On par with Fusion Reborn or even Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will knock back any fan even if they aren’t up to date with the series, and it breathes new life into a franchise that has years more to go.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on Wednesday. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

Collider

“What they’ve seen, of course, is the culmination of the Dragon Ball franchise story so far, at once an homage to Toriyama’s most iconic moments and characters while also ushering in new personalities and teasing adventures yet to come. It’s a knock-down, drag-out battle between the series’ biggest brawlers, and it’s a real spectacle to behold. You’ll need a senzu bean after this one.” – Collider

IGN

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly is more than simply a continuation of the cinematic return of this beloved franchise, and more than just the return of the popular character Broly. This is an animated movie that takes the Dragon Ball franchise to a new peak by telling a story that feels appropriately modernized, while also retaining a nostalgic sheen. It is true in spirit to the original ’80s and ’90s series while also making changes to certain characters’ backstories to fit better within the Japanese society of today, a delicate balance that is pulled off remarkably well – a few gripes aside.” – IGN

Den of Geek

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly faces a tall task. It’s a new Dragon Ball film that acts as a canonical continuation of Dragon Ball Super is very much a big deal, but it’s also a movie that focuses on the controversial Broly, an overpowered character who has had three other Dragon Ball films devoted to him, much to viewers’ delight or chagrin. If this film didn’t stick the landing it wouldn’t have the luxury of a new episode on television next week to cleanse the palate.

Thankfully, not only does Dragon Ball Super: Broly rise to the occasion and finally do Broly justice, but it also fixes many of the series’ problems with continuity. It’s also just one of the best, most fulfilling Dragon Ball films period. It’s the ultimate celebration of the series, and whether you’ve been a fan from the start or this is your very first experience with the series, it’s still just an all-around strong movie.” – Den of Geek

Forbes

“Now that we have Dragon Ball Super and the Tournament of Power behind us, it was only a matter of time until we started the next big story arc in the Dragon Ball saga. Subsequently, Dragon Ball Super: Broly feels like the start of something new and is visually astounding with it. ….

Overall, this is a fantastically good Dragon Ball movie and one that fans of the series will clearly adore. Not only is it visually sumptuous, with a great art style but also sets up some interesting new story points surrounding what Broly actually is and what that means for Goku and Vegeta. While some of the exposition feels rushed and the narrative onboarding is pretty sketchy, Dragon Ball Super: Broly makes for very entertaining viewing. My only advice is that you need to see this in the theater, as when the Saiyans finally kick off you definitely want to experience that on the big screen.” – Forbes

Anime News Network

“In the end, Dragon Ball Super: Broly feels like an introduction to something greater—the first chapter of a story that is no where near its conclusion. But even on its own, it’s a meaningful character piece about a broken man haunted by his abuse-filled past—twisted into something he was never destined to become. Yet, even then, there is hope for him. The only question is will he be able to over come his trauma and embrace this hope before his story ends in destruction—either his own destruction or a that of a world full of innocents.” – Anime News Network

Aisle Seat

“The animation is appealing to look at, with bright colors and interesting designs. Rays of light often surround the characters as they do battle. Action scenes are inventively conceived, with the combatants slamming each other through the centers of snowy mountains and perpetually “leveling up” with new powers. The last 45 minutes or so are a non-stop fight. Apparently, such melees are a big part of the franchise’s draw. That being the case, the extended finale does not disappoint. Non-fans might not be quite as enamored. They could find it mildly tiresome after a while.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is designed specifically for those who have a long-term investment in the characters and story. On that level, it delivers a satisfying new adventure, the final scene of which paves the way for future installments with Broly.” – Aisle Seat

Newsweek

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the most action-packed film in the series history. Period. While the story could have been more fleshed out, considering the constraints of a movie it makes sense to cut bits short. If Toei decides to re-tell this movie in an animated series over multiple episodes, there’s a lot to mine from it. Even if they don’t, Broly sets up a ton of story potential for the franchise.

Whether you’re a Dragon Ball fan or a fan of Shonen anime, I highly recommend watching Broly. And if you can, try and catch it in theaters, you won’t regret it.” – Newsweek

Polygon

“There are no grand statements to be made in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and more amusement than anxiety. Like the best of this very silly, very over-the-top franchise, Broly is big and loud and dumb, and it knows it. That’s what makes it so much fun, even while I’m happy to keep my Dragon Ball-watching days as a fond memory.” – Polygon

Cinema Crazed

“The animation is crisp and beautiful, the editing is wonderful, and I was very much sucked in to the personal battle between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly, all of whom had their own approaches to the huge fight that unfolded. I look forward to seeing another chapter and where Broly develops as a saiyan that Goku acknowledges is more powerful than he is. Fans of “Dragon Ball Super” will definitely enjoy the personal battle that the film becomes; I soaked in the action and had a good time.” – Cinema Crazed