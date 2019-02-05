‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ S.H. Figuarts Super Saiyan God Goku Figure Now Available

Following the stunning box office success of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans will need to reserve one of the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku S.H. Figuarts action figures ASAP. It’s available to pre-order in the U.S. right here for $37.99 with shipping slated for July 2019. It follows the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta S.H. Figuarts action figure, which sold out in the U.S. in a flash back in December.

The official description for the figure reads:

“The SH Figuarts is proud to announce the release of a figure of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly star character, Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Son Goku! It includes an outfit just like the one seen on the film’s poster – a first! The Dragon Ball Super Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku SH Figuarts Action Figure includes 4x right optional hands, 3x left optional hands, and 3x types of optional expressions. Measures about 5 1/2-inches tall.”

Funimation brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and tickets are still on sale in some regions. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The synopsis for the film can be found below.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!“

On a related note, Funko recently revealed its next wave of Dragon Ball Z figures as part of a huge London Toy Fair event. You’ll can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for June.

As you can see in the image above, the wave includes new versions of Nappa, Vegeta, Goku, Raditz, Chi-Chi, Kid Buu, and Frieza.

