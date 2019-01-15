‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star On Whether Gogeta’s Reveal Spoils The Film

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is close to hitting its awaited U.S. release, but the film is by no means. The movie has stepped out in a handful of markets already, leaving netizens open to lots of spoilers. Still, no one expected for the company backing the film to spoil a major character’s appearance before it even hit Japan, but fans shouldn’t fret over the reveal.

No, really. Take it from the voice of Vegeta. As it turns out, Christopher Sabat doesn’t think the early reveal about Gogeta will hurt your ability to enjoy the blockbuster.

Recently, ComicBook.com was able to speak with the English voice actor, and it was there Sabat addressed Gogeta and his controversial reveal.

“A lot of people were disappointed when it was revealed that Gogeta was going to be in the movie. … It is like knowing Spider-Man is going to be in a Marvel movie. You know he is going to be there, but the moment you see him, you are filled with this juicy, awesome nerdy feeling of seeing it,” Sabat stressed.

“You can know it is going to happen but experiencing it when it is actually on the screen will actually probably make you cry.”

Continuing, the actor did admit he was bummed when the trailer revealing Gogeta went live before the film hit Japan, but Sabat promises there will be no love lost by fans when the fusion shows up.

“I was disappointed because it is one of the better surprises in the film. Even knowing it, you’re still going to have this feeling of awe when you see it,” the actor said.

So far, it seems Sabat’s promise is ringing true with fans who’ve seen the film. After Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuted in Japan, the film has gone on to hit up several Latin American countries with immense success. This weekend alone, the anime feature debuted in Mexico to an astounding box office pull. In its opening weekend, Dragon Ball Super: Broly pulled in $6.5 million which outdid Ralph Breaks The Internet by 41%. Now, fans are eager to see how the film will be received in the U.S., and Sabat is hoping their reactions go Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.