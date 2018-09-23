‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Theory Calls out SSG Gogeta’s Debut

Fan theories about Dragon Ball Super: Broly are starting to pile up – and quite a few them revolve around the growing evidence that the finale of the film will see Goku and Vegeta fusing into their Gogeta form to battle Broly.

Well, the as this theory grows, fans are getting more and more ideas about what form this Dragon Ball Super movie version Gogeta will take. While Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta and Ultra Instinct Gogeta are popular scenarios, one fan thinks we will actually get a Gogeta transformation that we’ve never seen before: Super Saiyan God Gogeta!

The long-short of this latest Reddit theory is this:

This would be the specific reason that Super Saiyan God Vegeta is finally making an appearance in this film.

Goku and Vegeta use their SSG forms for the fusion in order to boost their power to the necessary levels, without burning out too quickly, much like did when they fought in their Vegito SSB form during Dragon Ball Super‘s “Future Trunks Saga” finale battle with Fused Zamasu.

Because of their major power upgrades during DBS, SSG Gogeta will b ea major powerhouse – and SSB Gogeta could still make an appearance to deliver the final blows against Broly.

Ironically, the most compelling reason for this theory being true isn’t even mentioned in the Reddit user’s breakdown. Back when Dragon Ball Super: Broly was first annouced, it was said that the film could explore the origins of the very first Super Saiyan God, and his relation to Goku and Vegeta’s massive power potential. If that’s the case, one has to wonder why the history of SSG is so important to the film, and it could be that the power of that transformation is directly related to the thematic arc of the Goku/Vegeta/Broly rivalry. Broly’s power source is still something of a mystery; could it have connections to the Super Saiyan God? Absolutely.

The first Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer definitely gave us a quick peek at Goku in his SSG form – and it wasn’t in a fight scene. SSG Goku seemed to be in a slower scene of dialogue with someone else, expressing how excited he was for the difficult battle to come with Broly. It could very easily be the case that SSG Goku is talking to Vegeta (or SSG Vegeta), in the moment before the two Saiyans perform the fusion dance to become SSG Gogeta. If fan theories about Broly going SSJ4 or full Oozaru are true, then Gogeta would need some godly power on his side, for sure!

That’s all theory – but what do you think? Is SSG Gogeta in the cards for Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.