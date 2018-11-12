‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Reveals Whether Broly is Really Evil

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be giving the fan-favorite foe a major makeover in both design and personality, but one crucial element will be staying the same. He’ll still be voiced by Bin Shimada.

Shimada recently had an interview with the official Dragon Ball website (as translated by @Herms98 on Twitter), and it confirmed where Broly stands in terms of good and evil.

The DB Official Site interviews Dyspo VA Bin Shimada, who’s now playing a fellow called “Broly” in the upcoming DBS film. The site says Broly is Goku’s enemy yet definitely not “evil”, and Shimada threw himself into this difficult role. //t.co/RJP0RbaFXa pic.twitter.com/bM521X28KZ — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 11, 2018

According to @Herms98’s translations, Broly is officially described as Goku’s enemy and “definitely not evil.” This falls in line with the previous incarnation of the character as well. Though Broly’s wild side in the Dragon Ball Z films can be misconstrued as a type of villainy, it was more that he was blinded by rage. But even that will be handled with a lighter touch in the new film.

Shimada may have performed the character before, but this version was “tricky” and even “difficult” for the veteran actor. Notably, Shimada mentions that the new Broly is not very expressive with his emotions, but is not aloof to the situation either. Shimada even “had to be careful not to express too much emotion even in scene where Broly discusses his past,” according to @Herms98. This should excite fans for an emotional back story for the character too.

Every new bit of information about the new version of Broly has been more exciting than the last, but fans will see what Broly brings soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”