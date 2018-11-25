‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Drops New Super Saiyan Blue Still

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially premiere in Japan this December, and now anticipation for the film is heating up as fans wait to see who wins between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly.

Fans are definitely anticipating the scope of the fight scenes in the new film, and a new image of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action teases a little more of what to expect.

As @AnimeAjay notes on Twitter, the image is most likely the work of animator Hiroyuki Itai within the new art style of the film. Fans have noted how pronounced Goku’s nose seems in this new image, and @AnimeAjay attributes it to Itai’s propensity to draw larger noses.The fan divide over Goku’s more pronounced nose has caused such a divide among fans, that @AnimeAjay even provided a new take on what Goku would look like in the image with an “adjusted” nose.

Though the nose seems to be drawing attention now, it’s easy to focus on such a thing when fans can only pour over a single image. When Goku debuts his Super Saiyan Blue form in the final film, it will most likely be in the middle of an intense battle with Broly. Fans will have so many other things to keep their attention, and at such a fast pace, that Goku’s nose may not be as much of a bother as fans believe it is here

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”