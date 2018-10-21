‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ May Drop ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teaser Soon

Super Dragon Ball Heroes may not be the promotional anime fans expected, but it is what they go. The limited series debuted this year to hype up the franchise’s ‘Prison Planet’ arc, but that is not all it’s good for. Super Dragon Ball Heroes also has a thing for Broly, and that may work in favor for fans soon enough.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes waved fans down with a special announcement. The title confirmed it will be hosting its 8th anniversary live-cast at the end of this month, giving fans a peek at what the game and its special anime have in store. However, if the past has anything to say, then some teasers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly may drop during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted by fans, the annual Super Dragon Ball Heroes live-cast has teased anime secrets in the past. Last year, Masako Nozawa and Ryo Horikawa appeared on the stream to celebrate the video game franchise. It was there the voices of Goku and Vegeta teased the arrival of Ultra Instinct. The pair did the same back in 2016 when they referenced Vegito’s arrival in the ‘Future Trunks’ arc of Dragon Ball Super. So, there is a precedent for these sort of spoilers.

“Prison Planet Climax

An unprecedented battle begins!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes 8th Anniversary Event

SDBH official site, YouTube, LINE LIVE live broadcast

10/28/2018 (Sunday), 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the ultimate presentation!”//t.co/YHqiB21DDx — PumpkinCpiphLatte (@Cipher_db) October 18, 2018

So far, no official word has been given on whether an anime teaser will be given. The potential spoilers will all come down to the stream’s guests. Their discretion will lead the conversation or halt it prematurely. However, as the promo for this year’s live-cast does feature Broly quite heavily, audiences are crossing their fingers some teasers slip. This year, the event will feature Nozawa and Bin Shimada who voices Broly. So, if you weren’t planning on eyeing this stream, you may want to reconsider your plans for October 28.

Are you all up-to-date with Dragon Ball Super: Broly and its teasers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”