‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Confirms New Theatrical Run

Dragon Ball Super‘s battle for box office supremacy isn’t over yet!

A new announcement has come down about the next stage in Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s theatrical run: namely that it’s (finally) going to be opening in India!

Goku & Vegeta find themselves in an earth-shaking battle with an unknown Saiyan who awakens his legendary abilities. Coming to your nearest #PVR this March. Watch #DBSBroly First Time Ever in theatres in India. Stay tuned for the Official Release Date!#PVRLive #MoviesOnlyAtPVR pic.twitter.com/LWFYT2ZuKY — PVRLive (@LivePvr) March 13, 2019

Here’s the announcement from India’s PVR Cinemas:

"Goku & Vegeta find themselves in an earth-shaking battle with an unknown Saiyan who awakens his legendary abilities. Coming to your nearest #PVR this March. Watch #DBSBroly First Time Ever in theatres in India. Stay tuned for the Official Release Date!#PVRLive #MoviesOnlyAtPVR"

So far, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has made approximately $107 million dollars worldwide, including $30M at the US box office, where it cracked the top 5 on opening weekend – an impressive feat for an anime feature film. Broly is now the 3rd highest grossing anime film of all time in the US, and the 12th highest off all time, worldwide. It’s clearly demonstrated Dragon Ball‘s increased appeal as a gobal franchise, as Broly has scored big openings in America, South America, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

The Dragon Ball Super fanbase over in India has been very vocal in their laments over the fact that Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t have a planned release in the country, so this is a nice win for them. Every Dragon Ball fan deserves to enjoy the game-changing epicness that is Broly on the biggest, brightest, sound-friendly theater screen possible.

If you haven’t yet seen the film, here’s what we said in our official Comicbook.com review of Dragon Ball Super: Broly – which you watch in full in the video above:

“Dragon Ball Super: Broly might be the newest film to enter the franchise, but it refuses to rely on that clout to push any agenda. The movie is as power-hungry as King Vegeta, and its lofty ambitions easily make it one of the best films to ever hit Dragon Ball. On par with Fusion Rebornor even Battle of Gods, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will knock back any fan even if they aren’t up to date with the series, and it breathes new life into a franchise that has years more to go.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

