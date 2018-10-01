‘Dragon Ball Super’ Takes Over Times Square For NYCC

Dragon Ball Super: Broly feels like the biggest movie release in the franchise yet, and it’s because of the major promotions it’s getting in the United States. Before its big showing at New York Comic-Con, the movie even took over a little of New York City.

Dragon Ball fans have spotted a billboard for the film at Times Square in New York City, and this is a big deal for anime films and fans alike.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit user TheTeaPod spotted the Dragon Ball Super: Broly billboard in Times Square, and it features the same promotional art the film has had since it confirmed its title and Broly’s return to the series. There’s been a noticeable effort from Toei Animation to make the film more appealing to Western audiences, so the fact that there’s a billboard for the film’s January release makes a lot of sense.

Broly is one of the most popular characters from the franchise in the United States, and the film’s release date of January 16 is notable because it doesn’t seem to indicate a limited screening release like Funimation’s other theatrical anime releases.

The film is also taking over New York Comic-Con this year as a panel for the film will not only feature the film’s director Tatsuya Nagamine, but the dub voice actor for Goku Sean Schemmel, and Goku’s Japanese voice actress Masako Nozawa. Fans can even participate in a special contest to send Nozawa special messages before the October 5 panel as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to open in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well. The billboard along with its currently running Dragon Ball tour across the United States, definitely makes this film release feel bigger than everything that’s come before.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”