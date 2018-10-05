‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals King Vegeta’s Role

The surprise second trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has revealed the pivotal role King Vegeta will play in the upcoming film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just months away, but this week an extended trailer came out, turning every assumption about the movie on its head. It shows that a lot of the movie actually takes place in flashbacks, before the destruction of Planet Vegeta, home of the Saiyans. There, King Vegeta — father of the main series’ beloved Saiyan prince — instructs his people to obey the villainous emperor Freeza.

The trailer seems to ret-con the time line of Freeza’s arrival on Planet Vegeta. It shows his ships touching down on the planet, apparently for the first time, and the Saiyans bowing before him. In one shot, he leans condescendingly down to King Vegeta, who kneels in front of him with an expression of sheer terror.

“The Saiyans should follow Freeza’s orders,” he says.

While King Vegeta may be completely terrified of Freeza and his army, he is not without hope. The monarch shows where his sons pride comes from later on, as he examines a baby Vegeta in an incubation tank.

“My prided son,” he says, pressing a hand to the glass with a triumphant smile. “You are truly gifted.”

The trailer puts a big emphasis on the triple threat of Vegeta, Goku and Broly, and their respective fathers. It shows how all three of their newly revised origin stories will intertwine on their homeworld, only to come together later in the continuity.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly seems to have a lot of surprises in store that fans were not expecting. At this point, it is clearly more than a typical villain showdown, as many of the previous Dragon Ball Z movies were. It showcases series creator Akira Toriyama’s unified vision of the world where he has been telling stories for nearly four decades.

The groundbreaking trailer first appeared on Thursday, as New York Comic Con got started. It surfaced on a popular streaming site in China, apparently leaking ahead of schedule. Before long, the studio released it in earnest. That’s not all that is coming at the convention, however. On Friday night, Madison Square Garden will host a massive panel on the movie, where the trailer was reportedly intended to premiere for the first time.



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters in Japan on Jan. 16. It will then premiere in NOrth America on Jan. 16, 2019.