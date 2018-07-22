‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Showcases Stunning SSG Makeover

The first trailer for Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has debuted and with it has brought all sorts of fantastic moments and teases. But the major makeover is giving everything an even greater amount of surprise.

Especially when it comes to another form that once debuted during a movie, Super Saiyan God, as the teaser briefly shows Super Saiyan God Goku‘s brand new look.

Although it’s only seen for a moment, the more tantalizing thing is why the form shows up in the first place. It’s been established that Goku can use the form at will during the Tournament of Power as a way to save his stamina, so perhaps it’s used for the same reason here. Depending on the type of battle he has with Broly, it could be a drawn out affair.

But what’s more likely is that Goku, hungry for a new challenge after the Universe Survival arc and wanting to get stronger, uses the form as a way to test his strength against Broly. The first trailer sees Goku and Vegeta (who’s also seemingly debuting his Super Saiyan God, probably for the same reason Goku does) fighting Broly in many different forms and this could be an extension of that.

Both Goku and Vegeta tend to hold back when they feel a challenging fight, and fighting a new Saiyan in their own universe just might bring out that side of the both of them once again.

The Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan and January in the United States. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

